Crews work to pull vehicle from Minnesota River in Bloomington

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated  June 17, 2024 9:25pm CDT
Bloomington
article

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A vehicle that sunk into the Minnesota River in Bloomington, Minn. on Sunday remains submerged as of Monday morning due to dangerous water conditions.

The vehicle entered the river near the Lyndale Avenue Boat Launch in Bloomington on Sunday evening.

At around 7:55 p.m., multiple emergency responders, including Hennepin County Sheriff’s Water Patrol, Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, Bloomington Police, Bloomington Fire Department, Burnsville Fire Department, and South Metro Fire, were dispatched to the scene following reports of a vehicle becoming fully submerged in the river. Bystanders witnessed the incident and alerted authorities.

Rescue crews were able to find the vehicle using sonar but dangerous currents prevented divers from entering the water, and initial attempts to retrieve the vehicle were unsuccessful.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning the investigation was ongoing.

It's unclear what caused the vehicle to end up in the river or if anyone was inside.