Crews start work on multi-year I-494 construction project

Work began Tuesday on a years-long construction project along I-494 in the south metro.

To start, for the next month, there will be nightly lane closures along I-494 in Bloomington and Richfield between Highway 77 running west to East Bush Lake Road. The closures will happen between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night.

Future closures will be announced as they happen. The project is expected to last through the fall of 2026.

When done, MnDOT will add EZ-Pass lanes in both directions and replace bridges at Nicollet Avenue, Portland Avenue, 12th Avenue, and I-494 over I-35. Some local roads will be resurfaced while crews add new noise and retaining walls, replace lighting, and add a new pedestrian bridge near Chicago Avenue over I-494.

To track updates, you can keep an eye on MnDOT's website or sign up for alerts.

Construction map