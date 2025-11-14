St. Paul crash leaves man dead, Tesla driver charged with vehicular homicide

The Brief A man is dead after a crash in St. Paul. The victim was inside a Toyota RAV4 when he was struck by a Tesla Model 3 that was going more than 100 mph. The Tesla driver and his passenger were also hospitalized with serious injuries.



A man is facing criminal vehicular homicide charges after authorities say he crashed a Tesla into a victim's Toyota RAV4 at 100 mph.

Musab Ibrahim Kosar, 22, of Fridley, is accused of causing a crash that left a 31-year-old man dead in St. Paul.

Fatal St. Paul crash

The incident:

A criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County Court says a Minnesota State Trooper saw a Tesla speeding at 84 mph in a 55-mph zone on Interstate 94 before it accelerated to more than 100 mph.

The trooper reportedly followed the Tesla but did not activate any lights or sirens.

The Tesla then turned off its lights and exited at Dale Street, where it crashed into a Toyota RAV4 at the intersection of Dale Street and Concordia Avenue.

The aftermath:

The driver of the Toyota, a 31-year-old man, was found with severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tesla driver, Kosar, and his passenger, a 19-year-old woman, were both injured and hospitalized. Both were hospitalized with serious injuries and claimed they have no memory of the crash.

The criminal complaint states that the woman "became very emotional" when she was told that the victim died. She also told the trooper that she told Kosar to stop speeding in the past, but didn't believe he was speeding that evening.