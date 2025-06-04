Crash sends semi over I-94 overpass in northern MN: photos

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Minnesota State Patrol) From: FOX 9

The Brief A crash between two semis in northern Minnesota sent one truck over an I-94 overpass. Both drivers were hurt, but are expected to recover. The cause of the crash is unclear. Both trucks were traveling in the same direction when they collided.



A collision between two semi-trucks sent one of the trucks over an overpass along Interstate-94 in northern Minnesota on Wednesday.

Semi crash in Otter Tail County

The backstory:

Troopers say both trucks were headed westbound on I-94 near County Road 10 in Oscar Township when they somehow collided, sending a Kenworth semi over the overpass.

Photos posted by troopers show the aftermath of the crash, with the Kenworth semi left folded over on itself on County Road 10. Based on the photos, it appears it was hauling a dual trailer.

What we know:

The driver of the Kenworth, a 53-year-old Forest Lake man, was transported to Lake Region Hospital but was expected to survive his injuries.

The 21-year-old Henning man driving the other truck involved, a 1996 Freightliner, also suffered minor injuries, troopers said.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.