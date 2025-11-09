Crappie fishing tips for fall: Best baits and locations

The Brief Crappie fishing is currently best near areas still having green weeds by good lake structure. Anglers should use a few different style baits to narrow down what the crappies will bite that specific day out on the water. Now is a good time to scout for winter fishing spots using your boat and waypoints on your graph's GPS.



As fall progresses, crappie fishing enthusiasts are finding success in the weeds in lakes like Minnetonka.

Crappie fishing tips for fall

What we know:

Crappies are currently holding onto flourishing green weeds in lakes, making them harder to spot on sonar and live imaging.

Anglers are advised to cast for these fish and use a mix of light and dark bait colors to adapt to different water conditions.

Fishing without a bobber can be effective, using a jig head with a plastic tail to mimic a minnow.

This approach allows for better casting and reaction from the fish.

Additionally, bobber technology has advanced, offering options like the rocket bobber for long-distance casting.

Especially on our windier fall days.

Shore fishing challenges

What they're saying:

"If you can find good clean weeds up shallow, the fish will be there," said Matt Johnson, who guides around the Twin Cities all year long. Matt also recommended using live bait when fishing from the shore to attract crappies.

Fishing from the shore can be challenging as crappies may move offshore in the coming weeks. However, finding spots with deeper water nearby or using a fishing pier can increase the chances of success.

Scouting for winter

What's next:

Now is an ideal time for anglers with boats to scout and mark spots for winter fishing.

Any spots where we have good green weed growth observed will likely remain for the ice fishing season, making it efficient to plan ahead.

Take the boat out and tool around marking these waypoints with your GPS.

If you have an underwater camera – bring that out and check on certain spots.

Putting in this work now with the boat will be a lot easier than punching 50 holes in the ice to check on spots once the lakes are frozen.