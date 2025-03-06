Cragun’s owners selling popular Brainerd resort after 85 years

The Brief After 85 years in the tourism industry, the Cragun's family is selling the popular Brainerd resort to a leisure company based in nearby Baxter. Cragun's has been a family-owned resort since 1940, and underwent a $25 million remodel in 2015. It's one of Minnesota's top resorts, and the sale will be finalized by this summer.



If you’ve ever been to the Brainerd Lakes Area, you’ve either heard of or stayed at Cragun’s resort.

This summer will mark the end of an era, as Dutch Cragun has sold the summer getaway after more than eight decades in the tourism industry.

Who are new owners?

What we know:

Cragun has sold one of the most popular resorts in the state with local investment group Leisure Hotels and Resorts. The company is based in nearby Baxter.

Cragun’s is the third-largest resort in Minnesota, and is one of several destinations for weekend summer getaways. Details of the sale have not been released, but officials say it’s assumed to be the largest resort sale in Minnesota history.

Cragun’s legacy

Why you should care:

Cragun’s has been family-owned since 1940, mostly by Dutch Cragun and his late wife. They took it over from his parents, and Dutch is now 93 years old. He called the purchase, which was just after the Great Depression, a big gamble.

Dutch said his father hired local families to build the cabins on the property. The first thing he did when he took over? Put hot water heaters in each cabin.

Cragun’s started year-round occupancy in 1978, and had a $25 million remodel in 2015. They now have 206 lodge-style rooms, 55 cabins and seven homes on the golf course. The resort features five dining options and three golf courses.

It also has seven pontoons, four speedboats, jet skis, paddle boards, row boats, canoes, 12 snowmobiles and a luxury yacht for public and private cruises from May through October.

The sale

What's next:

Officials say the sale between the Cragun’s family and Leisure Hotels and Resorts is expected to be finalized by the start of this summer.