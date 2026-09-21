Cow airlifted off French mountain in viral helicopter rescue video

The Brief A cow named Vahine was airlifted by helicopter after getting stuck in mud on a mountain in France on Sept. 11. Video of the cow "flying" through the air was posted to Instagram and filmed by Olympe Prevost. Vahine arrived safely at the bottom of the mountain and was able to recover.



A video making the rounds on Instagram shows a cow being airlifted to safety from a mountain in France, and it's exactly as wild as it sounds.

What we know:

Olympe Prevost filmed the footage on Sept. 11 near the Refuge des Espuguettes, a mountain hut in Gavarnie-Gedre, a remote region in the Pyrenees Mountains near the France-Spain border. At first, Prevost thought the helicopter was just making a supply run to the hut — until she spotted the cow.

What they're saying:

"We were very surprised, quite impressed, and above all, we had a lot of questions about how the cow was feeling, why they were transporting her that way, and whether she enjoyed the sensation of flying," Prevost told Storyful.

She later found out the reason behind the unusual airlift. "We later learned that the cow had gotten stuck in the mud and was too weak to make her way down on her own; since cars can't drive up there, they had no other choice," said Prevost.

Big picture view:

The cow, named Vahine, made it down safely to the bottom of the mountain, Prevost said.