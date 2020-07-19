COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Saturday marks largest single-day increase in new cases to date

Nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported statewide in Wisconsin Saturday, marking the largest single-day increase to date.

Exactly 978 new positive tests were reported Saturday followed by 838 new cases Sunday. This also makes six straight days where the state has reported more than 800 new COVID-19 cases.

10 new deaths were also reported Saturday and 1 new death was reported Sunday.

Gov. Tony Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effecively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

Advertisement

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.

To prevent illness, wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces every day and stay home when you are sick.