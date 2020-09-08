COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Percent positive rate spikes to 17.5% setting high for 4th straight day

A record high 17.5 percent of COVID-19 tests collected by the state of Wisconsin in the last 24 hours turned out to be positive.

New data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services showed 717 out of 4,083 total tests returned positive Tuesday.

A visual representation of the percent positive rate for COVID-19 tests in the state of Wisconsin, including a 7-day average. (Wisconsin Department of Health Services)

Tuesday is now the fourth consecutive day where the state has recorded a high percent positive starting with 9.9 percent Sept. 5, 10.2 percent Sept. 6, 10.7 percent Sept. 7 and spiking to 17.5 percent Tuesday.

The previous high was April 5 when the state recorded a 9.8 percent positive rate.

The total number of COVID-19 cases to date is now 82,477 out of more than 1.3 million tests.

There were no new deaths reported in the state of Wisconsin Tuesday.

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic, laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced last month an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence are required as of Saturday, Aug. 1.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.