COVID-19 in Wisconsin: More than 1,900 hospitalizations to date

As of Wednesday, more than 1,900 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

State health officials published new data Wednesday showing 1,908, or 18 percent of positive cases, have been hospitalized with the virus to date.

Additionally, 421 Wisconsin residents have died from COVID-19. 10,902 positive test results have been counted by health officials, too.

Brown County continues to have the highest rate of COVID-19 in the state. 762.9 of every 100,000 Brown County residents have the virus. 20 people have died from it in Brown County, too.

Milwaukee County has the next highest rate at 441.7 and Kenosha follows that with 437.2.

Recently, Gov. Tony Evers announced the state's reopening plan, called the Badger Bounce Back. Starting Monday, Wisconsin retail stores will be allowed to open with limited customers.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26. In addition, Wisconsin and five other states announced a regional pact to reopen the economy.

Wisconsin ordered all of its State Parks, forests and recreation areas closed April 9, but announced 34 of them will reopen May 1.

The state's first deaths were reported on March 19.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

On March 24, Evers directed the Department of Health Services to issue a "Safer At Home" order that prohibits all nonessential travel in the state, with some exceptions.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.

To prevent illness, wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces every day and stay home when you are sick.