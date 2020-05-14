COVID-19 in Wisconsin: More than 11,000 cases, 434 deaths to date

More than 11,000 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wisconsin as of Thursday afternoon, including 434 deaths.

New data reported Thursday by the Department of Health Services revealed 11,275 positive cases and 122,598 negative cases.

1,939 Wisconsin residents have been hospitalized with the virus, making up 17 percent of positive cases.

Brown County has the highest rate of infection with just shy of 2,000 cases and a rate of 769.5 cases per 100,000 people. Milwaukee County (459.8) and Kenosha County (452.7) have the next highest rates.

Gov. Tony Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but Wednesday, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effecively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West."

Recently, Evers announced the state's reopening plan, called the Badger Bounce Back. Starting Monday, Wisconsin retail stores were going to be allowed to open with limited customers.

In addition, Wisconsin and five other states announced a regional pact to reopen the economy.

Wisconsin ordered all of its State Parks, forests and recreation areas closed April 9, but announced 34 of them will reopen May 1.

The state's first deaths were reported on March 19.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

On March 24, Evers directed the Department of Health Services to issue a "Safer At Home" order that prohibits all nonessential travel in the state, with some exceptions.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.

To prevent illness, wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces every day and stay home when you are sick.