COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Milwaukee County has more than half of state's deaths

Milwaukee County has the highest number of cases and deaths in Wisconsin, while Brown County has the highest infection rate of COVID-19 infections, according to the Department of Health Services.

Just more than 5,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 256 have died. While Brown County has 2,102 positives caes and 23 deaths, the county has an infection rate of 809.1 per every 100,000 people compared to Milwaukee County's 524.5.

Statewide, 12,687 Wisconsinites have tested positive for COVID-19 and 144,502 have tested negative. 459 people have died from COVID-19 statewide.

2,068 Wisconsities have been hospitalized with COVID-19, just about 16 percent of positive cases.

Gov. Tony Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but Wednesday, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effecively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.

To prevent illness, wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces every day and stay home when you are sick.