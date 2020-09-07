COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 7-day case increase average climbs to highest point since July peak

The 7-day average daily case increase for the state of Wisconsin climbed steadily in the last week, starting at 727 Sept. 1 and finishing at 879 Labor Day, according to the state's Department of Health Services.

The 7-day average daily case increase Monday was the highest since July 30 when the average was 887. Days before that, the current highest 7-day case increase average was 930 on July 26.

(Wisconsin Department of Health Services)

567 new cases were reported Monday, bringing the pandemic total to 81,760. Of those cases, 1.4 percent of patients died and 88.7 percent have recovered. 7.4 percent of cases required hospitalization.

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic, laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced last month an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence are required as of Saturday, Aug. 1.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.