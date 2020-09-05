COVID-19 in Minnesota: 924 new cases, 4 more deaths reported Saturday

The state of Minnesota reported four new COVID-19 deaths and more than 900 new cases Saturday.

According to new data released by the Minnesota Department of Health, 924 new positive cases were reported Saturday, bringing the total to 79,880 since the pandemic began. More than 70,000 Minnesotans no longer require isolation from COVID-19.

Approximately 1.5 million COVID-19 tests have been reported to the state to date.

1,851 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19.

Minnesotans in their 20s account for the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with more than 10,000 of positive cases coming in the 20-24-year-old age group.

In a press conference on Thursday, Governor Tim Walz warned Minnesota could be nearing a tipping point in the pandemic. State health officials say the state is at a more precarious position heading into Labor Day weekend than it was heading into the Fourth of July weekend.

Monday, Minnesota Health Department Commissioner Jan Malcolm pointed to personal and private get-togethers as one of the main culprits for the continued spread of the virus.

“There isn’t a different set of rules for personal or private gatherings,” Malcolm said.

According to state infectious disease expert Kris Ehresmann, recent outbreaks have been traced back to personal gatherings, parties or weddings. She said COVID-19 spread in Minnesota is not coming from grocery stores, gas stations and retailers where mask usage is enforced.