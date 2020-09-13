Expand / Collapse search

COVID-19 in Minnesota: 741 new cases, 13 more deaths reported Sunday

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health reported 741 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths Sunday. 

Officials report that the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is at 84,311 and the death toll has reached 1,919. Nine of the most recent deaths were residents in long-term care facilities.

There are currently 241 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, including 136 in the ICU. ICU cases have remained largely in the 130s since Aug. 21.

Governor Walz, health leaders say Minnesota is at COVID-19 tipping point ahead of Labor Day weekend

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and public health officials warned that the upcoming Labor Day weekend is a tipping point for the state in the coronavirus pandemic.

The next few weeks of data should reveal what impact Labor Day gatherings travel had on Minnesota’s COVID-19 infection rate, as well as the return to school in some areas.