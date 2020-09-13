COVID-19 in Minnesota: 741 new cases, 13 more deaths reported Sunday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 741 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths Sunday.

Officials report that the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is at 84,311 and the death toll has reached 1,919. Nine of the most recent deaths were residents in long-term care facilities.

There are currently 241 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, including 136 in the ICU. ICU cases have remained largely in the 130s since Aug. 21.

The next few weeks of data should reveal what impact Labor Day gatherings travel had on Minnesota’s COVID-19 infection rate, as well as the return to school in some areas.