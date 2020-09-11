Expand / Collapse search

COVID-19 in Minnesota: 484 new cases, 13 new deaths reported Friday

By FOX 9 Staff
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health reported 484 more cases from 17,841 more tests Friday–a positivity rate of 2.7%. The 7-day positivity rate in Minnesota was 7.7% as of Labor Day. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH, as it suggests a higher rate of community transmission.

Following the Labor Day weekend, the state's numbers had seen a lull in testing. The amount of tests reported Friday has now jumped back to pre-Labor Day levels.

MDH reported 13 more deaths with COVID-19 as a factor. Seven of the deaths were in long-term care facilities, which account for nearly 73 percent of the state’s COVID-19 deaths. 

There are currently 139 COVID-19 patients in the ICU. ICU cases have remained largely in the 130s since Aug. 21. There are 114 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, but not in the ICU, which is the lowest that number has been since July 10. 

Governor Walz, health leaders say Minnesota is at COVID-19 tipping point ahead of Labor Day weekend

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and public health officials warned that the upcoming Labor Day weekend is a tipping point for the state in the coronavirus pandemic.

The next few weeks of data should reveal what impact Labor Day gatherings travel had on Minnesota’s COVID-19 infection rate, as well as the return to school in some areas.

Minnesota has now seen a total of 82,716 COVID-19 cases and 1,897 deaths from the disease. 