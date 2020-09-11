COVID-19 in Minnesota: 484 new cases, 13 new deaths reported Friday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 484 more cases from 17,841 more tests Friday–a positivity rate of 2.7%. The 7-day positivity rate in Minnesota was 7.7% as of Labor Day. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH, as it suggests a higher rate of community transmission.

Following the Labor Day weekend, the state's numbers had seen a lull in testing. The amount of tests reported Friday has now jumped back to pre-Labor Day levels.

MDH reported 13 more deaths with COVID-19 as a factor. Seven of the deaths were in long-term care facilities, which account for nearly 73 percent of the state’s COVID-19 deaths.

There are currently 139 COVID-19 patients in the ICU. ICU cases have remained largely in the 130s since Aug. 21. There are 114 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, but not in the ICU, which is the lowest that number has been since July 10.

The next few weeks of data should reveal what impact Labor Day gatherings travel had on Minnesota’s COVID-19 infection rate, as well as the return to school in some areas.

Minnesota has now seen a total of 82,716 COVID-19 cases and 1,897 deaths from the disease.