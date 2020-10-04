COVID-19 in Minnesota: 1,048 new cases, 7 more deaths reported Sunday

Minnesota reported 1,048 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths Sunday.

According to health officials, the state has now seen 103,826 cases to date. So far, 2,080 people have died.

The 1,048 new cases were out of 28,833 completed tests—a positivity rate of 3.6%. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH as it suggests a higher rate of community transmission.

MDH also reported seven more deaths from COVID-19, four of which were in long-term care or assisted living facilities. To date, approximately 72 percent of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have been residents of those types of facilities.

Minnesota is currently averaging 38 hospital admissions per day. Approximately 8% of the state’s COVID-19 cases have required hospitalization and 2% have been in the ICU.