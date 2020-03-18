Courts suspend late penalties, collections referrals and drivers' license suspensions in Minnesota

The Minnesota Judicial Branch has temporarily suspended late penalties, collections referrals and drivers’ license suspensions to help keep Minnesotans out of courthouses.

Supreme Court Justice Lorie S. Gildea issued the order Friday in an effort to reduce in-person traffic at courthouses. The suspension will last for the next 30 days.

“We are committed to reducing the need for Minnesotans to visit their local courthouses, and are making these changes to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said State Court Administrator Jeff Shorba.

In a news conference Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced Minnesotans will also not receive traffic tickets for driving on expired licenses in an effort to keep motorists out of DMVs as well.