Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute seeks volunteers for summer program

For close to 25 years, each summer the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute has given a new batch of athletes with disabilities their chance to shine on the water.

"It’s so much fun, water is the great equalizer when it comes to disability," adaptive sports program senior specialist Megan Welty said. "You just feel such a sense of freedom while being out on the lake."

However, Courage Kenny’s program was placed on hold for a few years during the pandemic. And now while organizers would like to resume the fun, many of their former volunteers have since stepped away, leaving them in need of newcomers.

"Volunteers are what make it happen," Welty told FOX 9 on Wednesday.

Athlete Lori Delahunt agreed, "A lot of what I like is the people that are here: great volunteers."

"There’s no way that we could do this without a lot of people volunteering," Delahunt continued.

The volunteers agree to one night a week for eight weeks in the summer -- some even volunteering their boats as well -- either on Wednesday nights at Lake Owasso in Shoreview or on Medicine Lake in Plymouth on Monday nights.

"We need a whole bunch of volunteers, so come on out and join us," volunteer Holly Gigure said. "It’s a good time… it’s an awesome way to give back to the community and provide an opportunity for people with disabilities to get out on the water and water ski."

Anyone interested in volunteering should click here. Courage Kenny also plans to host an open house on Aug. 9 at 5:30 p.m. at Lake Owasso County Park.

"The more boat drivers and volunteers that can help us pull off these activities, the more success we have and more opportunities we get to run the program," Welty finished.