Couple saves driver from sinking car in Mississippi River

The Brief A Massachusetts couple was in the right place at the right time on Monday when a driver had a medical emergency at the Dresbach rest stop in southeastern Minnesota, and his car went into the Mississippi River. A woman named Brittany called 911, while her partner Dustin rushed into the river and pulled the man from his car. The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, thanks to the couple's quick actions.



A motorist traveling in southeastern Minnesota is lucky to be alive after the quick actions of a couple from Massachusetts on Monday.

Couple saves driver from Mississippi River

What we know:

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office says a motorist suffered a medical emergency on Monday while traveling on Interstate 90. The driver pulled into the Dresbach rest area, where he lost control of the vehicle, went down a steep embankment and into the Mississippi River.

Brittany and Dustin, a couple from Massachusetts, were traveling across the country in their camper and parked near the rest area when they saw the man’s vehicle roll down the embankment, into the river.

She called 911 immediately while Dustin jumped into action and located the driver semi-conscious in the vehicle. He was able to pull the man from the vehicle as it was sinking into the Mississippi River, then assisted him to shore to get medical care.

By the time law enforcement arrived, the man’s vehicle was completely submerged. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A positive outcome

What they're saying:

Authorities say without the quick actions of Brittany and Dustin, the end result of Monday’s incident likely would’ve been a lot different.

The couple is now making their way back home to Massachusetts.