Couple mistakenly receives box filled with more than 24,000 ecstasy tablets in the mail

An Austrian couple waiting for dresses ordered online from the Netherlands received the surprise of their lives when instead more than 24,000 ecstasy tablets were delivered.

Upper Austria police said the couple, who were 58 and 59 years old, received the package in the early morning at their home in Linz. One of them noticed the box was heavy.

When the couple opened up the box, they found bags containing 24,800 tablets worth about 500,000 euros. That comes out to almost $550,000 in the U.S.

At first, the wife thought they were “decorative stones,” but upon further inspection, her husband knew something wasn’t right about them. He took the package back to the post office, where employees called the police.

Authorities learned there was a miscommunication at the post office and the tablets were meant for an address in Scotland, which still appeared to be on the box.

Austrian police notified the National Crime Agency who then contacted police in Scotland. Police then went to investigate the person listed at the address.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.