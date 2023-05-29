Cottage Grove FD battles 2 house fires at the same time

article

Firefighters in Cottage Grove battled fires at two different homes miles apart from each other at the same time on Monday.

Crews were called around 1:12 p.m. for a fire along 96th Street South at Harkness Avenue South. While crews were responding, calls for another fire came in minutes later.

That fire was about 2.5 miles away, as the crow flies, along Inskip Trail South near 75th Street South, near the Cottage Grove-Woodbury border.

Photos posted on Facebook by Cottage Grove Public Safety show significant damage to both homes.

One firefighter was treated for heat-related illness at the 96th Street fire, officials said. "Thank you to the neighbors who came out with ice cold water and beverages for our crews," the post concludes. "We are blessed with a great community!"