Corcoran home likely destroyed in fire

The Brief A Corcoran home is likely a complete loss after a fire on Saturday. Multiple fire departments responded Saturday night to battle the large fire in western Hennepin County. The cause of the fire is not yet known.



A Corcoran home is likely a total loss after a fire Saturday night, officials say.

Fire burns Corcoran home

What we know:

Corcoran police were called to a house fire around 8:41 p.m. Saturday on Annabelle Lane off Gleason Parkway in western Hennepin County.

Arriving officers found flames coming from the home, according to the police department. At the scene, officers learned no one was in the home at the time of the fire and all residents were accounted for.

The backstory:

Multiple fire departments rushed to the scene to help battle the large blaze, including the West Suburban, Maple Grove, Rogers, Hanover, Plymouth, Excelsior, Wayzata, and Long Lake Fire Departments.

Cause under investigation

Dig deeper:

Police said the house sustained severe damage from the fire. Officials believe the home is likely a total loss.

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Hennepin County Fire Investigation Team is handling the probe into what started the fire.