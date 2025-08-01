Coon Rapids Walmart closing in August, affecting 176 employees

article

The Brief The Walmart in Coon Rapids is set to close to customers on Aug. 29. There are 176 employees who will be affected by the closing. Another Walmart closed in Brooklyn Center in April 2023.



The Coon Rapids Walmart is set to close near the end of the month, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letter shared by state officials.

Walmart closing in Coon Rapids

Big picture view:

Minnesota's State Rapid Response Team, a subdivision of the state's Employment and Economic Development office, announced that the Walmart at 13020 Riverdale Dr. NW in Coon Rapids will close to customers on Aug. 29, 2025, with permanent layoffs starting on Oct. 31, 2025.

The WARN notice states approximately 176 employees will be laid off. However, the affected employees will be given a 90-day paid job search period where they can apply for open positions at other Walmart locations, Sam's Club or other company facilities, according to the letter.

The notice did not state why this store location was closing.

The backstory:

Walmart also closed another Twin Cities metro location in April 2023, impacting about 350 employees in Brooklyn Center.

Company officials pointed to that particular store's financial performance as the reason for the closure.