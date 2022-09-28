Construction worker killed in St. Paul after being hit by work truck
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A construction worker is dead after he was struck by a truck at a work site in downtown St. Paul on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. to the construction site at 7th Street West and Wabasha Street, where police say the worker died from injuries after being hit by a work truck.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police plan to release further details this evening.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are released.