Construction worker dies while servicing Minnetonka water tower

article

A construction worker passed away while completing routine maintenance inside Minnetonka's Woodland Water Tower, according to the Minnetonka Fire Department.

Friday at 12:26 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of an injured worker insider the tower. Firefighters and Edina's Technical Rescue Team were able to free the man from his harness and attempted to revive him. Despite efforts lasting more than 30 minutes, the man passed away from his injuries.

Preliminary investigation suggests this was an accidental death, according to the fire department.

The Minnetonka Police Department and Hennepin County Medical Examiner are investigating the case.