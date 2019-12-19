Como Zoo's live reindeer cam returns for the holidays

article

The reindeer are getting ready for their big sleigh ride with Santa and the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory is giving you a chance to check in on their preparations.

The zoo's live reindeer cam is up and running around the clock. Viewers can watch Mabel, Junebug, Abigail and Forest as they enjoy their Christmas-themed barn in the reindeer habitat.

"They’re more than just Santa’s helpers,” said Michelle Furrer, Como Park Zoo & Conservatory’s Director in a press release. “They’re amazing animals, and judging by the amount of emails and phone calls we receive from all over the world asking about the return of reindeer cam, we know they are very popular."

Also on display in the habitat is a live advent calendar and a map showing Santa's delivery route.