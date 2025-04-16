Como Park western lowland gorilla euthanized

article

The Brief Nyati, a western lowland gorilla that was born at Como Zoo in 2017, was euthanized this week. Zoo officials say Nyati was "humanely euthanized" following a medical assessment that confirmed a significant decline in quality due to long-term neurological complications. Nyati was one of a family troop of western lowland gorillas at Como — a species that is considered "critically endangered" due to habitat loss, poaching and disease outbreaks.



A western lowland gorilla named Nyati, who was born at Como Zoo in October 2017, has been euthanized, according to zoo officials.

Como Zoo’s Nyati dies

What we know:

In an announcement on Wednesday, Como Park Zoo & Conservatory officials say Nyati was "humanely euthanized" the day following a medical assessment that confirmed a significant decline in quality of life due to long-term neurological complications.

According to the zoo, medical challenges began in 2020 for Nyati, after she was diagnosed with Baylisascaris procyonis, also known as Baylis – a parasitic infection likely contracted through environmental exposure at a young age.

During the past five years, Como says its team provided extensive support, including targeted medications and physical therapy for Nyati, but the parasite caused permanent brain lesions that led to progressive degeneration of her coordination, mobility and motor skills.

What they're saying:

"Nyati was deeply loved, not just by her care team, but by everyone who came to know her," said Wes Sims, Director of Animal Care and Health at Como Zoo, in a statement. "Her life was shaped by medical challenges, but also by resilience, thoughtful care, and compassion. The decision to let her go was extremely difficult, but it was the most humane option for her."

"Nyati had a gentle presence and a quiet strength," said Jill Erzar, Senior Zookeeper, in a statement. "Even with her limitations, she continued to interact with her family and move through her space in her own way. She taught us a great deal about patience, adaptation, and care."

Como Zoo’s western lowland gorillas

Dig deeper:

Como Zoo has a family troop of western lowland gorillas, with Nyati being the daughter of Schroeder and Alice, while living alongside her parents and fellow troop members: Nne and Dara, and Dara and Schroeder’s offspring, Arlene.

Western lowland gorillas are native to central and western Africa and are listed as "critically endangered" due to habitat loss, poaching and disease outbreaks.

Como participates in conservation efforts and Species Survival Plan (SSP) programs to help protect and preserve this incredible species, the zoo says.