Community comes together after Annunciation School and Church shooting

The Brief The memorial outside Annunciation Catholic School keeps growing as people bring flowers. One man came from Michigan with a giant cross. The community is coming together during a dark time.



A memorial at Annunciation Catholic School continues to grow as people pay their condolences and offer support. The tragedy is impacting many people, even those who don’t have a direct connection to the church or school.

The community and country come together

What we know:

Many people came with flowers, hugs, and prayers. FOX 9 saw people write messages of hope in chalk on the sidewalk, to a giant cross. As a community, it comes together during a dark time.

"I think about those being my own kids at mass on Wednesdays," said Greta Simpson, a mother of four.

It’s a reality that’s still setting in for many.

"It still just feels like unreal, and I keep hoping that, you know, I’ll wake up and this will all be some terrible nightmare," said 2014 Annunciation Alumna Grace Mfinanga.

The backstory:

That terrible nightmare unfolded Wednesday morning at Annunciation Catholic Church. Kids were attending mass when a shooter fired dozens of rounds into the building. 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel and 10-year-old Harper Moyski died. 18 others, including 15 children, were injured.

Now the community is coming together. Mfinanga wrote messages of hope, like "Love will always win."

"I just feel like strong spirit is what we need right now, and just the ability to create in a time where there has been so much destruction is really important," said Mfinanga.

Community members at home and in other states stepping up

What they're saying:

A Michigan man drove ten hours to bring a giant cross. His hope is to lift Minneapolis during this tragedy.

"This one hits closer and harder because it's in a church, small kids. This is just a very dark and demonic tragedy," said Dan Beazley from Northville, Michigan.

Then there’s super Steve and his superhero dog. He’s a youth hockey coach hoping to bring comfort to children and help the community heal with his therapy dog.

"Some people are handing out flowers. Some people are giving out hugs. We're here giving out puppy hugs and some of her stuffed animal babies, just little, small things we can do," said Steve Coonan, from Minnetonka.

People are trying to do what they can, since this hits close to home for many.