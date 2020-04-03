Cockfighting ring busted in Chisago County, high speed chase ensues

One man is in jail in Chisago County after leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit that started after the deputies broke up a cockfight he was attending.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says a concerned citizen contacted them on Thursday night about a possible cockfighting ring on the 11000 block of St. Croix Trail in Sunrise Township.

Deputies arrived at the property to find an active cockfighting event taking place.

While attempting to identify all of the parties involved, an adult male got into a vehicle and fled at a high rate of speed.

A deputy pursed the suspect and was able to execute a successful PIT maneuver and take the suspect into custody.

That suspect is currently in the Chisago County Jail facing felony charges for fleeing police and animal fighting.

The nine people who remained at the scene of the cockfight may face felony animal fighting charges as well.