Coast Guard: Intoxicated suspect arrested in stolen tiki hut boat off Florida Keys

By Fox 13 News staff
Published 
FOX 13 News
article

(Courtesy: US Coast Guard)

KEY WEST, Fla. - Authorities in the Florida Keys arrested a suspect accused of stealing a tiki hut boat.

According to the US Coast Guard, crews from their Key West station recovered a reportedly stolen boat that doubles as a tiki hut bar.

The boat was found near Hawk's Channel off the coast of the Keys.

The Coast Guard said the person aboard showed signs of intoxication and was taken into custody by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers.

"Don't drink and boat!" the Coast Guard tweeted.

