Co-workers save man's life after forklift accident

Co-workers jumped into action to save a man's life following a forklift accident, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

Wednesday at 12:41 p.m., deputies responded to a medical emergency at First Choice Food & Beverage Soluations in the 6500 block of Galaxy Road in St. Augusta, Minnesota.

The caller reported that a man, a 53-year-old from Avon, had fallen from a forklift, hit his head on the floor and wasn't breathing. Co-workers had started CPR.

An ambulance later took the man to St. Cloud Hospital. During transport, he was alert and talking.

Deputies learned, the man had been operating a standing style forklift and had the forks in the lifted position when they hit a wall above the garage door. The impact caused him to fall and hit his head on the floor.



