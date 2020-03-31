CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Cuomo announced his diagnosis Tuesday in a post to his Twitter account. He noted that he'd been exposed in recent days to people who tested positive.

In his post, Cuomo said he endured a fever, chills and shortness of breath. He's being quarantined in the basement of his home and plans to continue hosting his show from there.

Cuomo is the younger brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Gov. Cuomo described his brother as a "really sweet, beautiful guy" and his best friend.

"Now he is going to be fine. He's young, in good shape, strong — not as strong as he thinks, but he will be fine," Gov. Cuomo playfully said in his Tuesday news conference.

Gov. Cuomo said he scolded his brother fo having their 88-year-old mother visit two weeks ago.

“It's my family, it's your family, it's all of our families," Andrew Cuomo said. “This virus is so insidious, and we have to keep that in mind.”

This story was reported from Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed to this report.