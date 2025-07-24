Highway 5 in Eden Prairie closing for roadwork starting Friday night

article

The Brief Highway 5 will be closed between Eden Prairie Road and Mitchell Road in Eden Prairie this weekend. The closures are scheduled for 10 p.m. on Friday through 5 a.m. on Monday. Highway 5 will be closed in the same location from Aug. 1–4.



Highway 5 closing

What we know:

The Highway 5 closure in Eden Prairie will begin Friday, July 25 at 10 p.m. and reopen Monday, July 28 at 5 a.m. During the closure, drivers will be detoured to Highway 212 and Highway 41. Additional closures for the same location are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 1 to Monday, Aug. 4.

Additional ramp closures are also expected, including:

Mitchell Road ramp to westbound Highway 5 is closed from 5 a.m. Friday, July 25 through 5 a.m. Monday, July 28.

Eastbound Highway 212 ramp to eastbound I-494 is closed from 6 a.m. Monday, July 28 through 5 p.m. Thursday, July 31.

Westbound Highway 212/Highway 5 ramp to Mitchell Road is closed from 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 29 through 5 p.m. Fri, Aug. 1.

Dig deeper:

The road closures are part of a larger project to repair concrete, pave the shoulders and update existing guardrail on Highway 212 and Highway 5 between Eden Prairie Road and I-494 in Eden Prairie.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation expects the project to be finished by September 2025. Until then, lanes will be reduced in both directions on Highway 212 and Highway 5 between Interstate 494 and Eden Prairie Road in Eden Prairie.

All closures are weather-dependent. To learn more about this project, visit MnDOT's website here.