Closest cannabis dispensary to Twin Cities opening this month

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 18, 2024 4:51pm CDT
Cannabis
FOX 9

WELCH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The closest recreational marijuana dispensary to the Twin Cities is set to open later this month north of the Treasure Island Casino.

The Prairie Island Indian Community is set to open its adult-use recreational shop Island Pezi on June 29.

The store will be located at 6030 Sturgeon Lake Road in Welch, Minn. – outside the Treasure Island Resort and Casino near the Dakota Station convenience store.

It's about an hour-long drive from downtown Minneapolis. Until the state opens up cannabis licensing next year, it will be the closest recreational cannabis dispensary to the Twin Cities.

Currently, only tribes are allowed to sell cannabis products under the Minnesota law passed last year. Dispensaries have opened in Red Lake and White Earth in northern Minnesota, both about a four-hour drive from the Twin Cities.

For opening day, the Prairie Island Indian Community will hold a grand opening celebration including live music, food trucks, and giveaways starting at 9 a.m.