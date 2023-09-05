Expand / Collapse search
Classes cancelled at Armstrong High School due to sewage backup

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Robbinsdale
FOX 9

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A sewage backup impacting two buildings on campus has forced officials to cancel classes at Armstrong High School on Tuesday.

In a note sent to parents, shared with media members by Robbinsdale Area Schools, the school says the backup is impacting Buildings B and C, including the kitchen and dish room.

"The primary concern at this time is possible contamination from sewage, as well as a very bad smell in some parts of the building," the message states.

Officials say the health inspector will check out the building Wednesday morning, to determine if classes can be held on Thursday.

Building A is not impacted, and after-school activities will go on as planned.

"Needless to say, this is a huge disappointment and couldn’t have happened at a worse time," the message concludes. "Please join us in striving to be patient as the issue is resolved."