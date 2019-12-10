Expand / Collapse search

Christmas tree returns to Minnesota State Capitol for holiday season

St. Paul
Crews installed a 17-foot Fraser fir in the Minnesota State Capitol rotunda Tuesday morning--the first time a tree has been up during the holiday season in six years.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - For the first time in six years, a Christmas tree will be in the Minnesota State Capitol for the holiday season. 

Crews installed the 17-foot Fraser fir in the Capitol rotunda Tuesday morning. 

The tree comes from Happy Land Tree Farms in Sandstone, Minnesota. The farm donated the tree, winning the right to do so after it had the champion Christmas tree at the 2019 Minnesota State Fair. 

A tree in the rotunda had been a holiday tradition at the state Capitol since the early 1980s, but state officials paused it during the $300 million renovation of the building earlier this decade. 

The renovation was completed in 2017, but, although a tree went up outside the Capitol for the past two years, the tradition did not resume inside the building until this year. 