Christmas holiday babies receive presents at Methodist Hospital

article

Babies born over the week of Christmas arrived with their very own holiday gifts at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, according to a hospital spokesman.

As part of the hospital's tradition, families of the babies born over the Christmas week received stockings, Santa hats and poinsettias. As of Christmas night, 16 babies had been delivered at Methodist this week.

“We are trying to do something special for families around this time of year,” Emily Hayes, associate patient care manager at Methodist Hospital, said in a press release. “It provides them a little bit of extra support and love, not only from our staff members, but our volunteers and Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital Service League as well.”

The gifts are paid through the proceeds from items sold in the Methodist Gift Shoppe.