Christmas Day fire leaves Maple Grove family without home

A family has been displaced after they lost their home in a fire Friday night in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

According to the fire department, crews responded to a house fire late Christmas night. The family was able to get out of the house safely, but, unfortunately, their pets did not make it.

Several nearby fire departments helped at the scene. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Red Cross is helping the family with shelter and other needs.