'Chonky' cat finds new home thanks to Minneapolis Police, Animal Control
article
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A large cat has found a new home after his Minneapolis owner could no longer care for him, the city shared Monday.
According to the City of Minneapolis, Hatfield, the 26-pound cat, was found when police were executing a search warrant. The owner could no longer care for him and therefore surrendered him to Minneapolis Animal Care and Control.
Hatfield was evidently very popular, as he was adopted quickly thereafter.
Hatfield now has a new home.