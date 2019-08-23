'CHONK': Massive cat looking for forever home at Philadelphia shelter

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photos: Morris Animal Refuge

An enormous cat is going viral for his both his cuteness and chunkiness.

BeeJay, a 26-pound cat, is up for adoption at the Morris Animal Refuge animal shelter in Philadelphia.

The shelter tweeted about "big boi Mr. B" Thursday in a bid to raise awareness that the "chonk" of a cat is looking for a "furever" home.

According to the shelter, BeeJay is 2 years old and has a "big heart" fitting of his big size.

And it turns out that everyone's new favorite chunky shelter cat is a bit bashful of his newfound fame.

Advertisement

Appearing on FOX 29 Philadelphia's Good Day, Mr. B made his television debut. After Morris Animal Rescue representative Emmy Homan lifted the cat to give viewers a better view, he decided he wasn't cut out for the spotlight after all.

Mr. B leaped behind the couch and nestled into a dark corner with just enough space for his generous proportions.

"We got a cat on the loose," anchor Alex Holley exclaimed.

Mike Jerrick sprang into action and scaled the back of the couch to survey the best way to extract the camera-shy cat.

With couches displaced and flashlights drawn, the Good Day Animal Rescue Team was able to reach Mr. B.

It's safe to say that the husky feline just wants a relaxing place to call his forever home with an owner who will appreciate his unique size.

Anyone interested in adopting this 'chonk' of a cat can visit the Morris Animal Refuge website to get more information.

Meet BeeJay, the 26-pound chonk cat up for adoption in Philadelphia.