Child struck, killed by boat while tubing at Otter Tail County camp

A child was struck and killed by a boat while tubing on Lake Six in Otter Tail County Thursday afternoon.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s received a call around 4:15 p.m. for a person severely injured after being struck by a boat in Hobart Township. Investigators learned two juveniles at North Central Camp Cherith were riding on an inner tube and being pulled by a boat when they fell off. As the camp employee attempted to pick them up, the boat accidentally struck one of the children.

Camp staff and first responders attempted life-saving measures, but the juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene. Both juveniles were wearing floating devices.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol use is not suspected. No criminal charges are expected, but the incident remains under investigation.

The name of the victim will be released at a later time.