Charges: Police found fully-auto ghost gun after shootout in St. Paul

Police recovered a fully-automatic ghost gun as they investigated a shootout last month in downtown St. Paul.

Two 20-year-old men, identified as Thailand Survillion and Keountae Davis, are now charged with attempted murder in the shooting on the night of May 29.

According to investigators, Survillion and Davis were in a Nissan Altima when someone shot at it in near Minnesota and Sixth streets around 9 p.m. that night. Reviewing surveillance footage, police say it appears the shots came from a group of young men that had pulled into the area in two separate cars.

After being shot at, police say Survillion parked the vehicle around the corner. According to the charges, Survillion, who officers say was wearing a jacket that said "Smile More", climbed out of the driver's seat and a third man in the vehicle slid behind the wheel.

Coincidentally, at about the same time as the first shooting, police say a group of five young men – who were not involved in the initial shooting – got off a bus near the same intersection. As that group turned the corner, police say Survillion and Davis mistakenly fired shots at the group -- thinking they were the group that had shot at their Altima.

One of the men in the bus group was shot while another member of the group returned fire at Survillion, officers said.

The victim from the bus group was taken by private vehicle to the hospital while Survillion, who was shot in his buttocks, turned up at Regions Hospital in a Chevy Suburban. Police say Survillion gave a fake name, claimed he was from out of town and that he was shot at a barbeque near University Avenue.

Inside the Chevy, police found Survillion's "Smile More" jacket on a passenger seat. Davis was also at the hospital with Survillion wearing the same outfit as he had on during the shooting, officers said. Inside the vehicle was also two handguns: a Ruger 9mm and a ghost gun with a P80 lower grip. The ghost gun, which doesn't have a serial number and are typically assembled at home, also had a conversion device making it fully automatic.

Speaking with officers, Survillion admitted to firing at the wrong, thinking they were the other group that had actually fired shots. According to the charges, Survillion said he was surprised that the gun he fired was fully-automatic, asking the third man in the vehicle "where the f--- did you get this from?"

Police say Davis is already facing charges in another case where he was allegedly found with another ghost gun.