Charges: MN attorney accused of hitting construction worker with SUV said he thought he hit a sign

A prominent Twin Cities attorney, who heads up a personal injury law firm in the metro, charged in a hit-and-run crash along I-35 in northern Minnesota, that left a construction worker injured, told troopers he thought he hit a sign not a man, according to charges in the case.

James Carey is accused of driving drunk in a criminal complaint filed on Monday. He was arrested along I-35 near Moose Lake after the incident Friday morning.

According to the charges, Carey was driving north on I-35 in the Hinckley area when he clipped the construction worker on the side of the road. Troopers said Carey continued driving before he was pulled over about 30 miles to the north.

Thankfully, the construction worker, a 27-year-old Duluth man, is expected to recover from his injuries, suffering bruising and swelling. The victim told troopers he was a high-visibility vest and was working to remove traffic cones from a lane when he was hit.

Carey is facing multiple charges in the crash, including criminal vehicular operation, traffic collision, and driving while intoxicated.

The complaint details the moments after Carey was pulled over by troopers. Minnesota State Patrol said Carey smelled of alcohol and his eyes were "bloodshot and glassy."

According to the complaint, Carey admitted he had hit something, but believed it had been a sign. According to troopers, Carey also said he had been having trouble sleeping recently due to the death of a family member and had taken sleeping pills.

However, troopers said Carey blew a .143 blood-alcohol content on a breath test. A blood sample was sent to the Minnesota BCA for further testing.

As of Monday, Carey remains in the Pine County Jail. Over the weekend, his law firm, SiebenCarey sent the following statement to FOX 9: "We are deeply saddened to hear of this incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured worker, and we wish him a speedy recovery. We are working our way through the facts as they become available, but our primary concern remains for the well-being of all involved."