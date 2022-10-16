Charges: Former Eden Prairie teacher accused of 'grooming' student

A former teacher at Eden Prairie High School is accused of grooming a former student in a criminal complaint filed by Eden Prairie police last week.

Fifty-one-year-old Craig Hollenbeck is charged with one count of endangering a child in the case. According to the complaint, the investigation dates back to September 2021 when police received a complaint from a mandated reporter.

According to the charges, that mandated reporter was tipped off by Hollenbeck's adult girlfriend about the inappropriate relationship. Police say they received information that Hollenbeck had been involved in the relationship with the student since at least February 2021 and the pair had interactions via "text message, social media, Facetime, and in-person meetings." By the time police received the report, they say the teen had already graduated in May 2021.

According to the charges, the mandated reporter was also told that the student would go to Hollenbeck's class during a free third-hour period and "[Hollenbeck] would lock his door. The charges detail that Hollenbeck and the student exchange messages about "being in love" and descriptions of intimate conduct between the two in "Room 122."

Police say, when they searched Hollenbeck's phone in September 2021, they found he had searched websites to learn "how to delete notes and social media messages and accounts."

Hollenbeck is not facing any sexual misconduct charges at this time and the charges don't say how old the student was at the time of the alleged misconduct – or if police were able to speak with the victim. However, police say they consulted with experts who described Hollenbeck's behavior as grooming – saying the contact could cause "substantial harm to a minor's emotional and/or mental health." That analysis aligns with the grounds for the misdemeanor endangerment charge.

Despite the investigation dating back to the fall of 2021, charges weren't filed against Hollenbeck until Friday. Police say he is currently not in custody. Archived web pages show Hollenbeck was listed as a social studies teacher at Eden Prairie High School as late as January 2022. He is no longer listed on the Eden Prairie High School staff directory.