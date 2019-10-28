Charges: Fired security guard robs Cowboy Jack's of $24K at gunpoint

article

A security guard who had just been fired from Cowboy Jack's in downtown Minneapolis robbed the business at gunpoint in August, tying up the general manager, knocking her unconscious and stealing approximately $24,000, according to federal authorities.

Hakeem A. Coles was charged federally last month in U.S. District Court in connection with the Aug. 17 robbery at Cowboy Jack's bar and restaurant in downtown Minneapolis. He was indicted last week.

According to the criminal complaint, Cowboy Jack's hired Coles two weeks before the robbery to work security. Management fired him the night before the robbery after they found him sleeping in the back staircase after the bar closed.

On Aug. 17 at 9:10 a.m., Coles returned to the bar, telling the general manager he had left his cell phone in the office while working the night before.

The general manager went with Coles down to the office to look for his phone. Once in the office, Coles handed her a children’s backpack and said, “Fill bag with all the money. I’m not [expletive] around.”

When the manager asked if he was kidding, Coles pulled a short-barreled shotgun from his pants, pumped it and pointed it at her.

After she put the money in the backpack, Coles forced the manager to sit on the floor and tied her hands with a phone charging cord. Surveillance video from the office shows he then punched her in the head, knocking her unconscious.

Coles then left the office, making off with approximately $24,000 dollars from the safe.

The surveillance video shows the manger came to shortly after. She untied herself and called her supervisor and 911.

At the time of the robbery, Coles had an active warrant in Hennepin County for a probation violation related to a prior aggravated robbery conviction. Coles has two aggravated robberies convictions since 2015.

Coles is currently in custody in Lousiana.