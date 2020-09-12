Chanhassen, Minnesota woman creates Candyland in her backyard

When times get tough, some people just want to help. That's what Crystal Alvarez is doing for her neighbors in Chanhassen.

While she's been helping out during the pandemic, she wanted to do something fun for the kids. So, she created a walk-through backyard Candyland.

The miniature wonderland features all the sweet treats, from gumdrops and lollipops, to gingerbread. Her neighbors say the sweet gesture is just what they needed during these tough times.

Crystal says she just wanted to do something fun and socially distant for the neighborhood kids to enjoy.