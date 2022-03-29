Champlin Police investigating after woman found dead from stabbing

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead after an apparent stabbing Monday night in Champlin.

Officers with the Champlin Police Department responded to Thousand Points Entry around 9:38 p.m. on a report of a woman injured laying in the front yard of a residence, according to a statement from police.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 35-year-old woman not breathing who was suffering from apparent stab wounds, the statement said.

Officers attempted live-saving measures, but were unable to save the victim.

Law enforcement conducted a search for the suspect, but there is no one in custody at this time.

The victim’s name is being withheld until family can be notified.