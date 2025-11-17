Champlin man drowns saving dog stuck on ice during North Dakota hunting trip

The Brief A Champlin man drowned while attempting to rescue a dog struggling to free itself from a thin sheet of ice while trying to retrieve a hunted bird in North Dakota. The man started showing signs of distress, so his friend swam out to assist him, but the man ultimately slipped below the surface. The dog and the friend made it back to shore. The recovery operation for the Champlin man involved multiple agencies and took place over two days.



A Minnesota man drowned while trying to rescue a dog in the Eszlinger Waterfowl Production Area in North Dakota last week, according to the McIntosh County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Authorities say Christopher Hendricks, 30, of Champlin, was hunting with a friend when their dog went to retrieve a bird about 100 yards from shore. When the dog got to the bird, it got caught in a thin sheet of ice and was struggling to free itself. Hendricks swam out to help the dog, but showed signs of distress. His friend, Maxwell DiVenere, tried to assist him, but Hendricks let go of his friend and slipped below the surface. DiVenere managed to return to shore with the dog and called for help.

Emergency services, including the Ashley (North Dakota) Fire and Rescue, responded to the scene. DiVenere was treated for exhaustion and exposure at Ashley Medical Center.

The recovery operation

Timeline:

The search for Hendricks began the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 12, and continued until late at night. It resumed Thursday morning, with the help of a drone team. Hendricks' body was found just before 2 p.m., approximately 40 to 50 yards from shore, according to authorities.

Local perspective:

Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, McIntosh County Sheriff's Office and others were involved in the recovery effort. Sheriff Steve Delzer praised all involved for their roles in the operation, saying "absolutely everyone on the scene played an important role in successfully recovering Hendricks’ body."

The exact cause of death has not been determined, as no autopsy will be conducted. Hendricks' death is being considered a witnessed drowning, with no foul play involved.