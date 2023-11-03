Champlin man convicted for fatally stabbing wife

A jury found a Champlin man guilty on multiple charges in the fatal stabbing of his wife.

After a multi-day trial, a Hennepin County jury found 47-year-old James Nyonteh guilty on Friday for two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to court records, 35-year-old Peachu Yates was found fatally stabbed outside a Champlin residence on March 28, 2022. She was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead after suffering multiple stab wounds to her head and chest.

Charges indicate a witness told police she had been speaking to Yates on the phone when the call disconnected. She called others to have them check on Yates, who ultimately found her in front of the residence.

Nyonteh fled the scene, and was ultimately arrested in Cass County, North Dakota. Prior to the stabbing, he was being investigated for a criminal sexual conduct case.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty confirmed that the jury also determined county attorney's office had successfully demonstrated aggravating factors connected to the second-degree murder and criminal sexual conduct convictions. Nyonteh will face a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole on the premeditated first-degree murder conviction.

Sentencing for Nyonteh is set for Jan. 3, 2024. He will be sentenced separately for the criminal sexual conduct and the second-degree murder convictions.